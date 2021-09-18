Man in China allegedly stabs woman with knife, throws her child out of window during argument

A domestic argument ended on a tragic note on Wednesday (Sept 15) for a woman and her young child in Hubei, China.

Her partner was accused of stabbing her with a knife and throwing her child out of the window of their apartment on the 29th floor.

The pair were taken to hospital but they died from their injuries, local police said in a statement on the same day.

Residents said they heard the couple arguing at around 7.45am. Moments later, there was a loud thud, followed by a woman's screams for help.

The child was found at the foot of the building while the woman was found bleeding profusely from her wounds at the lift lobby outside the apartment, the police said.

A resident said that the estate's security personnel tried to look for the child's parents, asking, "Whose child fell? The child is about five years old."

When the police and paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the man standing on the window ledge, appearing as if he was going to jump.

They quickly cordoned off the area and placed an inflatable air cushion on the ground floor.

After several hours, the man reentered the apartment and was taken away by police at around 6pm, the Beijing News reported. Police investigations are ongoing.

"They fight quite frequently, and this morning they fought again, but I'm not sure what they were arguing about," a resident told Chinese media.

In July, a similar incident happened in Chongqing, where a man allegedly killed his two young children by throwing them out of the window.

Legal documents revealed that he wanted to get rid of his children so that he could start a new family with his current girlfriend.

She reportedly refused to marry him unless he got rid of the children from his previous marriage, and had pressured him by cutting her wrists in a suicide attempt.

