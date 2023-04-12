Man in China falls asleep with his earphones on and woke up with one side inside his stomach

A man in China went to bed with a pair of earphones on and woke up with one of them inside his stomach.

The man, who goes by the online nickname Xiaoyong, told Houlang Video, a Chinese newsgroup, that the incident occurred on April 6.

He fell asleep with his earphones on, and when he woke up to go to the toilet around 3am, he realised one side was missing.

Xiaoyong played some music to locate the missing earphone and heard sounds coming from his belly.

He then rushed to the hospital, where an X-ray report confirmed the ear piece was inside his abdomen.

It isn't clear just how the earphone managed to get inside him.

Xiaoyong documented his unusual predicament in a video while at the hospital.

He played music via his earphones again to explain to his audience what had happened. A trending song on Douyin – the Chinese equivalent of TikTok – could be heard coming from inside his body.

To retrieve the earphone, Xiaoyong said he has been given medicine that will aid him to pass it out through his bowels.

Failing that, he may need to undergo surgery.

