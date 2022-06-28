Man in China tutors son for a year, only to have him score 6/100 for maths test

After receiving his son's mathematics results, a man in Henan, China, burst into tears — though not in a good way.

A 12-second video of this man surfaced online last Thursday (June 23) on Weibo, where he can be seen sobbing away while pacing around a room.

He then wipes off his tears with his sleeve, and grabs a towel off the bed to stop more tears from flowing.

It seems that this man found out that his son — whom he had been painstakingly tutoring every night for a year — had scored a measly six out of 100 for his mathematics exam.

According to the boy's mother, he would usually score either 40 to 50, or even 80 to 90 for his tests. Hence, the boy's mediocre results were a rather big blow to the man, who probably felt his efforts backfired.

Netizens sympathised with the man in the comments, saying that they understood how the man felt.

'I understand this feeling, my child is in middle school.' PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

'It's really hard to be a parent.' PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

On the flip side, some also felt that it might have been the man's mistake instead of his son's, that everything he taught his son was wrong.

'Could it be that he's been teaching his son wrongly?' PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

Last October, another Chinese man also experienced a mental breakdown because of his daughter's ineptitude for mathematics.

The man, who resides in Jiangsu, laid down in the middle of the road and begged police to detain him, as he did not want to return home after his daughter failed to solve a simple equation.

"My daughter subtracted 700 from 800. She said the result is 900," he told a police officer.

