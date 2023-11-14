Man films wife having sex with top monk in China, extorts over $600k from him

Unwilling to be extorted further, one monk caught in a honey trap decided to take the alleged extorters down with him.

An abbot surnamed Zhang has sparked controversy after his illicit relations with a female live-streamer, surnamed Cai, came to light after he was extorted of more than 3.2 million yuan (S$599,000), South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Sunday (Nov 12).

Zhang, a Buddhist monk at a well-known temple in Chengdu, Sichuan, was also a member of the 13th Sichuan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The CPCC is a political advisory body that represents the religious communities in China.

Zhang met Cai during a live-streaming event in 2020 aimed at promoting and selling furniture, and later met her again at a hotel in Chengdu, where the two allegedly had sex.

According to China Daily, Cai's husband, Qian, found out about this affair and convinced her to ask Zhang out again.

In April 2021, Zhang and Cai met again in Fujian, and Qian filmed them amid their tryst.

The married couple then used this footage to blackmail Zhang on multiple occasions, racking up an initial extorted amount of 2 million yuan. Half of that amount was paid using expensive mahogany furniture, SCMP reported.

Although Zhang struck a deal to make a further payment of 3.2 million yuan in three instalments, he later rescinded the deal and reported the incident to the police.

Although the couple now face charges of extortion, Zhang hasn't gotten away scot-free as the public has expressed outrage at his actions, also wondering where the monk acquired his money from.

Responding to public outcry, a representative from Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Ethnic and Religious Affairs told Chinese Business View: "We are currently awaiting the court's verdict.

"As per our regulations, we have already suspended the abbot's position at the temple. After the judicial case is concluded, we will proceed with further actions."

Additionally, an investigation was also underway to determine if temple funds were embezzled in Zhang's extortion incident.

However, anger from the public has not abated, according to SCMP.

Aside from having doubts on temple management, members of the public have also expressed scepticism towards monkhood as well.

"Today, being a monk is just a profession, with people earning a living like everyone else," one said.

Another opined: "A monk with unclean senses, an unfaithful wife and a husband with malicious intent. It sounds like a fictional plot.

"Art originates from life, and reality is even more dramatic. It's truly absurd."

ALSO READ: Thai monk faces online backlash over abortion stance

khooyihang@asiaone.com