Lose weight or lose life? Man in Hong Kong allegedly kills girlfriend while trying to help her slim down

A man in Hong Kong allegedly killed his girlfriend four years ago in an attempt to help her lose weight, HK01 reported on Wednesday (June 17).

Ng Ka-sing, 29, stood trial at the High Court on Wednesday after he beat his 30-year-old partner Yip Tsz-ching to death in Hung Shui Kiu, Hong Kong in 2022.

The prosecution played a video of an interrogation with Ng, where he claimed that he was helping Yip lose weight by hitting her to prevent her from sleeping.

According to Ng, Yip had not slept for over 10 days after his sworn sister claimed she had a illness related to her being overweight, Bangkok Post reported.

On April 27, 2022 at around 10pm, Ng began hitting Yip with a rod, continuing to do so until 1.30am.

The beatings resumed around 3am, this time continuing past 5.30am. During this period, Yip purportedly poured drain cleaner on herself, according to the defendant.

Around 5am, she reportedly told her boyfriend that she was in pain and might not live.

At 6am, Ng stop hitting her, claiming that she was still conscious at the time, according to the Chinese publication.

Fell into a coma

The court heard she fell into a coma after speaking for the last time around 7.20am that day, according to South China Morning Post, becoming unresponsive. Ng allegedly tried to resuscitate her, but failed.

On April 29, Ng placed Yip on a pushcart, securing her with tape and covering her with a quilt.

While he was wrapping her head with adhesive tape, he allegedly heard Yip exhale and did not completely envelop her head.

Ng brought Yip's body out to a police station; on the way, a jogger spotted a leg protruding out from Ng's cart, alerting the police.

He was subsequently arrested by police around 6.30am.

"This was my girlfriend," Ng told officers at the time. "I hit her to death with a rod by mistake."

Yip's body was found tied to a toppled wooden chair with black rubbish bags, while her head was wrapped in cling film and adhesive tape, SCMP reported.

According to pathologist Dr Foo Ka-chung, Yip's cause of death was suffocation after head injuries and extensive burns on her chest, abdomen and limbs.

Ng offered to plead guilty to manslaughter, a lesser charge than murder, which was rejected by prosecutors.

He was also charged with preventing the lawful burial of a body, SCMP reported.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com