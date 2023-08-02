Maximum precipitation during recent rainfall in Beijing was a 140-year high: Met service

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

BEIJING — The maximum precipitation recorded during the rainfall in the Chinese capital of Beijing between 8pm (1200 GMT) Saturday (July 29) and 7am Wednesday was a 140-year high, according to the Beijing Meteorological Service.

The maximum precipitation hit 744.8 mm over the period, the local weather forecaster said in its WeChat account.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wc-rt80hROQ&t=6s[/embed]

