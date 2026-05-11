'It's a miracle': Boy, 4, survives fall from 11th floor in China after climbing onto window

A four-year-old boy in China miraculously survived a fall from the 11th floor of his apartment building after he reportedly climbed onto a window.

The boy, nicknamed Xiaoming, had been left alone at home in Dalian city in Liaoning province on April 11 when his parents went out to deliver goods, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The boy’s father, surnamed Song, works as a bottled water deliveryman, while his mother runs a community group-buying business.

They left home at around 4pm believing the boy would be safe as they would only be out for a short time, according to Chinese media outlet Sohu.

"The door was locked and the window screen was secured. There (was) a surveillance camera through which we can check the child's situation at any time," said Xiaoming's mother.

"But somehow, the child managed to get the key to the window screen and opened it by himself."

It was not until about two hours later, when he returned home, that Song discovered the boy was missing.

After searching the apartment, he went downstairs and found his son lying on the ground near the residential building.

"(He) was bleeding from his mouth and nose, his eyes were open but his gaze was blank, he couldn't speak, and he was whimpering in pain," Song said, according to Sohu.

Stayed in ICU for 18 days

Song immediately rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where doctors listed his condition as critical, with injuries including multiple fractures, as well as damage to his liver, spleen, lungs, and kidneys.

"Doctors told us the survival rate was only five per cent. When we heard that, it felt like the sky had (fallen)," Song said, reported SCMP.

Xiaoming was admitted to the intensive care unit, where doctors updated his parents twice daily on his status.

"Each time we met the doctors, we were very nervous, fearing they would tell us bad news," said Song.

Fortunately, 18 days later, Xiaoming was transferred to a general ward where he received further treatment and underwent rehabilitation.

When the boy regained consciousness, his mother asked why he had climbed onto the window, to which he replied that he had missed her and wanted to see if his parents were returning home, reported Sohu.

"It's a miracle that this child survived," said the boy's parents, while thanking local healthcare workers.

"Without them, we really wouldn't have made it through."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com