Miraculous survival for Hong Kong bus driver after metal rod pierces windscreen

A bus driver managed to survive after a metal rod smashed through his windscreen along a highway in Hong Kong, striking him in the chest, according to Chinese media reports on Monday (Sept 15).

The bus was travelling along the Tsing Long Highway at around 5pm when a metal rod smashed through the windscreen, spearing the 65-year-old driver against his seat, Ming Pao News reported.

The bus driver, surnamed Luo (transliteration), survived — the 1.5 metre metal rod pressed against his chest, but stopped upon contact.

He then brought his vehicle to a stop and called for assistance, allowing his passengers to alight.

Recalling the incident, a passenger surnamed Law (transliteration) said that he had heard a bang before the driver began crying out for help, according to Oriental Daily.

He approached the driver's seat and saw that he had a large iron rod lodged in his chest. However, the driver was still conscious and able to speak coherently, Law said.

The driver's lucidity was part of the reason why a major accident was avoided, Law felt, explaining that Luo had slowly brought his vehicle to a stop instead of braking harshly.

In photographs circulated online of the incident, a hole can be seen on the windscreen where the metal pole punched through, with Luo pinned against his seat, his face contorted in pain.

A separate video also showed the bus empty aside from Luo, with passengers standing outside the vehicle.

He was taken to hospital, and his condition is not known.

A 43-year-old truck driver surnamed Zeng (transliteration) has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following an investigation, HK01 reported.

