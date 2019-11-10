Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby

Perhaps one of the scariest things to encounter on a flight is a crying baby.
So much so that certain airlines are implementing child-free zones and flights, which would have most certainly helped to prevent the following 'in-flight entertainment'.
A young couple and a mother started squabbling over the ruckus the latter's child was making on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Wuhan on Monday (Oct 7).
A person who filmed it explains that the baby had been crying ever since the lights in the plane were switched off.
Unable to tolerate the kid's incessant noise any longer, a young couple in front turned around to ask whether the mother could do something about it.
"If you think you’re so good, don’t ever have children for the rest of your life," the angry mother burst out yelling.
She continued to berate the pair non-stop, repeatedly announcing out loud that the two had no morals and cursing them never to have kids.
The mother explains herself in a later part of the video, saying that she was already doing her best in pacifying her child, therefore hearing the young couple's words incensed her.
Netizens, however, were unimpressed with the mother's explanation. Many believed that her tone was too harsh and she could have easily settled the situation by apologising, as her child was indeed disturbing other passengers.
Some were more empathetic towards the mother's predicament, believing that certain things could only be understood when you're a parent.