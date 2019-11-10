Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby

Perhaps one of the scariest things to encounter on a flight is a crying baby.

So much so that certain airlines are implementing child-free zones and flights, which would have most certainly helped to prevent the following 'in-flight entertainment'.

A young couple and a mother started squabbling over the ruckus the latter's child was making on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Wuhan on Monday (Oct 7).

A person who filmed it explains that the baby had been crying ever since the lights in the plane were switched off.

Unable to tolerate the kid's incessant noise any longer, a young couple in front turned around to ask whether the mother could do something about it.

"If you think you’re so good, don’t ever have children for the rest of your life," the angry mother burst out yelling.

She continued to berate the pair non-stop, repeatedly announcing out loud that the two had no morals and cursing them never to have kids.

The mother explains herself in a later part of the video, saying that she was already doing her best in pacifying her child, therefore hearing the young couple's words incensed her.

Netizens, however, were unimpressed with the mother's explanation. Many believed that her tone was too harsh and she could have easily settled the situation by apologising, as her child was indeed disturbing other passengers.

"To be honest, she really was quite helpless. You can control a kid but not a baby. But the mother was a little rude."

"People not having kids and your child disturbing people are two completely different matters. You say taking care of a child is difficult, but wasn't it your choice to have one? Did these passengers force you to? You've disturbed others yet you're so oblivious, even cursing others not to have kids."

"Your child indeed disturbed others. You could have just apologised instead of saying such things." PHOTOS: Screengrab/Weibo

Some were more empathetic towards the mother's predicament, believing that certain things could only be understood when you're a parent.

"Those who have been mothers would understand how helpless this mother was. Sometimes you just can't placate the kids."

"It is really difficult for a mother to bring her children out alone."

"These young people are too much. They seem to think she didn't care her child was cying. If a baby's crying could be stopped immediately, why would being a parent be so tough? They're young and don't know anything, they can only cry." PHOTOS: Screengrab/Weibo

rainercheung@asiaone.com