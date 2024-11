Multiple children injured after car crashes outside school in central China: State media

BEIJING — Multiple students were injured in a collision outside a primary school in Changde, Central China's Hunan province, on Tuesday morning (Nov 19), Global Times said in a tweet.

A collision happened in front of Yongan Primary School in Dingcheng District, Changde, Hunan, and many students were injured, state-backed CCTV news reported.

Specific casualties are still being determined, CCTV reported.

