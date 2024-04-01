Mum in China fatally throws her 3-year-old kid out of 22nd-storey window after injuring mother-in-law

It started with a fight with her mother-in-law and ended in the tragic death of her toddler.

A mother in Chongqing, China threw her three-year-old child out a window on the 22nd floor of a building on Monday (April 1), leading to the child's death, reported several Chinese media outlets.

Before the incident, the woman, surnamed He, had reportedly attacked and injured her mother-in-law with a knife.

Video footage captured how the tragedy unfolded.

In one clip, a woman can be seen dangling a child off a balcony on the 22nd storey of a building, while another child stands beside her.

As the child attempts to climb back over the railing, the woman pushes the toddler further down as she holds the child in her arm.

In another video, the woman holds the child out a different window on the same floor before motioning to throw the toddler. The video cuts off at this point.

The mother-in-law received treatment for her wounds at a hospital but is not in any danger.

Relatives and neighbours had reportedly said that He, who has been detained by the police, had exhibited abnormal behaviour recently.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

ALSO READ: Tied, beaten and fed burnt food: Nanny sisters in Taiwan accused of torturing baby boy to death

khooyihang@asiaone.com