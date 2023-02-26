Murdered Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi: Police find her severed head in soup pot

HONG KONG - Police on Sunday (Feb 26) found the missing head of Hong Kong socialite and influencer Abby Choi in one of two big pots containing soup and human remains days after her grisly murder was discovered.

Some of her missing ribs were also recovered, local media reported, citing unnamed sources.

Sources cited in the reports said investigators came upon two large pots filled almost to the brim with soup and minced meat believed to be human remains.

Ms Choi’s severed head was found in one of the pots, according to one report, and it appeared that someone had tried to bash it.

Police were continuing the search for body parts that are still missing, including her hands and torso.

Portions of the 28-year-old’s body – her legs were recovered inside a refrigerator – were found on Friday in a house in Hong Kong’s rural Tai Po district where she was reportedly butchered. A meat slicer and an electric saw were also recovered at the scene.

Four people have been arrested, and three of them have been charged. Those charged are set to appear in a local court on Monday.

Ms Choi’s ex-husband, Alex Kwong, was arrested on Saturday but has not been charged yet. His father and brother were charged with murder. His mother was also arrested and charged with obstructing the case.

Ms Choi disappeared on Tuesday and was last seen in the Tai Po district where she was found, police said.

