No joke: Boy in China 'blows up' holiday homework with firecrackers

Some students may have wished that holiday homework would disappear — a kindergartener in China recently made it happen.

Taking his grandfather's lighter and his cousin's firecrackers, the five-year-old boy burnt his assignments by setting off firecrackers on his study table on Feb 10, Chinese media reported.

The explosion caught the attention of the boy's father who managed to put out the fire in the nick of time.

Both father and son managed to escape relatively unscathed, with the former sustaining minor burns on his arms and in his hair.

The boy was reprimanded by his mother for pulling the stunt.

A video showed the child's smoke-filled room, burnt items strewn on the floor, as well as his younger brother's school bag that was singed by the fire.

Speaking to reporters, the boy's mother explained that the kindergarten had given him three assignments to complete during the holidays.

The child had already completed two of them and was reluctant to finish the third, she said.

Last month, a three-year-old girl in China was admitted to the intensive care unit for severe pneumonia after her father set off fireworks in their home.

The girl's father said that he wanted to cheer his daughter up, as she was feeling unwell.

