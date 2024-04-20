'No matter how heavy the flow is, we will not be afraid!' Upcoming China train station looks like a sanitary pad, say netizens

Plum blossoms and sanitary pads do not appear to have anything in common, until the proposed design of a train station in China was unveiled to the public.

Officials said the design of North Nanjing station was inspired by the city's famed plum blossoms, reported Chinese media.

But Weibo users said it looks like a sanitary pad.

"The sanitary pad-like design has caused public ridicule," wrote one user, who wondered if the design was intentional. "If it's not (intentional), the person who designed this lacked professionalism."

Another user said: "It's a pity. We spent so much money on these unprofessional architects."

Others were more light-hearted in their comments.

One user called it a "sanitary pad 'station'", while another said: "North Nanjing station will protect the city. No matter how heavy the flow is, we will not be afraid!"

The topic "North Nanjing Station" has received more than three million views on Weibo.

According to The Paper, the design was approved by the government in Jiangsu province and the China Railway Group.

The station is estimated to cost 20 billion yuan (S$3.8 billion) and is slated to open in 2027.

Other works of architecture in China have previously caught people's attention too.

In 2012, the headquarters of state broadcaster CCTV in Beijing was dubbed the "big boxer shorts" building.

The following year, it received the Best Tall Building Worldwide prize by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

