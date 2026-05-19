Nvidia CEO says he believes China market will open over time

SAN FRANCISCO — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday (May 18) that he believes China's market will open up to US chip suppliers after accompanying US President Donald Trump on a trip to China last week.

Nvidia has received licenses from the US government to sell its H200 chips but has not received approval from Chinese officials who are fostering China's own chip suppliers.

Trump's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping produced no immediate breakthrough for Nvidia to sell H200 chips.

"My sense is that over time, the market will open," Huang said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at an event hosted by Dell.

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