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Pakistani, Chinese companies sign $1.56b deals at conference

Pakistani, Chinese companies sign $1.56b deals at conference
A person passes next to a logo of Chinese battery giant CATL at an event ahead of the Auto China show, in Beijing, China on April 21.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMay 25, 2026 1:59 AM

Pakistani and Chinese companies signed co-operation agreements worth US$1.22 billion (S$1.56 billion) at the Pakistan-China Business Conference held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou on Sunday (May 24), the Pakistani Prime Minister's Office said.

It said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who witnessed the signing with Zhejiang Governor Liu Jie, also met representatives of several Chinese companies, including Sheng Huo Neng Yuan Ke Ji, CATL, StarCharge and Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical Group.

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