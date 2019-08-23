Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls' performance in bikinis

PHOTO: Pearvideo
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

Whose eyes were the show meant for?

Parents attending a kindergarten recruitment event in Henan, China, on Wednesday (Aug 21) were shocked to see children strutting their stuff onstage in bikinis.

Once a video clip of the performance was circulated on social media, netizens' questions came pouring in.

Some likened the display to a kids' version of a lingerie show, while others asked why the school allowed their students to perform in this manner.

The girls are about 10 years old and they're actually child models from a training academy, a teacher from the kindergarten told the media.

He also suggested that netizens have overreacted to the performance, saying, "These are normal stage outfits. We put on the show to promote our kindergarten."

His school, which he said is fairly new, had enlisted outside help to attract more students.

But it appears that such a tactic may have backfired on the kindergarten.

Such performances are becoming more common in China, as schools put out all the stops to promote themselves and (hopefully) recruit more students.

Just last year, parents attending a school opening ceremony with their children in Shenzhen were horrified to see a woman pole dance on stage.

The act was followed by a burlesque performance.

The education bureau called for the dismissal of the kindergarten director over the inappropriate behaviour.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

More about
Education and Schools viral videos Children and Youth

TRENDING

&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
Places in Johor that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe
God-daughters Zeng Huifen, Ye Sumei among those who say final goodbye to veteran actor Bai Yan
God-daughters Zeng Huifen, Ye Sumei among those who say final goodbye to veteran actor Bai Yan
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls&#039; performance in bikinis
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls' performance in bikinis
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Chang&#039;e lantern in Chinatown gets &#039;plastic surgery&#039; after complaints
Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
What&#039;s the &#039;correct&#039; retirement age in Singapore?
What's the 'correct' retirement age in Singapore?

Home Works

Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
What your tiles say about your design (&amp; bubble tea!) taste
What your tiles say about your design (& bubble tea!) taste
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Tavia Yeung&#039;s pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering &#039;special&#039;
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering 'special'
To keep her lover, 55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son
55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to keep her lover

SERVICES