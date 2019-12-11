Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment

A man in China is calling for justice after his wife died six days after giving birth to their child, claiming negligence on the hospital's part after they turned his wife away and delayed medical treatment.

The man, known only as Yan, told reporters that he brought his wife, Liu, 39, to Daqing Oilfield General Hospital, Heilongjiang on Oct 30 after Liu had noticed that her face was swollen.

Liu's doctor gave her an authorisation form to be admitted to the hospital after a check-up revealed that she had high blood pressure.

However, hospital staff refused to admit Liu.

"They said they had no beds and asked us to find our own hospital," Yan said.

While there was another hospital about 20 minutes away, Liu had wanted to give birth at Daqing Oilfield General Hospital as they had better medical facilities, Liu's mother said in an interview with thepaper.cn.

Her daughter had not been informed that her pregnancy-induced hypertension was serious, she said.

After waiting at the hospital for hours, the couple had left for home when Liu's water suddenly broke at around 12pm.

Heading back to the same hospital, they tried to seek help from the doctors and nurses present, but were told to look for the hospital's senior staff, said Yan.