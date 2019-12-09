Puppy in China sees jaywalker hit by a car, crosses at a zebra crossing instead

YouTube screengrab
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

A puppy recently won the hearts of Chinese netizens when a video of the young mutt using a zebra crossing right after a jaywalker was sent flying by a car went viral.

The incident took place on Sept 7 in Jiangsu, China. A man, named Wang, had attempted to jaywalk across an intersection when a red car knocked into him.

According to Chinese media, the driver did not expect someone to openly walk out onto the road and was unable to brake in time, therefore hitting Wang. From the video, Wang can be seen being tossed onto the car's windshield before collapsing heavily on the road.

Meanwhile, a white puppy witnessed the accident from across the road. It trotted towards the nearby zebra crossing and sat by the road for a while, quietly observing the oncoming traffic. Only after several motorcycles had passed did the puppy get up to cross the road.

The puppy made its way across the road without a hitch. On the other hand, Wang continued sitting on the ground, rubbing his back in pain.

Despite the unfortunate accident, netizens couldn't help but smile at the puppy's behaviour.

Many remarked that they felt no sympathy towards Wang, leaving comments such as "Even a dog knows how to wait before crossing the road!" and "Look at that, even a dog is smarter than him!"

The phrase "look left, look right, look left again" has been instilled in us since young. It appears that the puppy put Wang to shame simply by sticking to this traffic safety rule.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Dogs animals viral Accidents - Traffic Traffic/Road rules In Case You Missed It

TRENDING

Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Saizeriya&#039;s unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay
Saizeriya's unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay
Malaysian man dubbed &#039;cosplay killer&#039; gets 22 years&#039; jail, instead of death, upon appeal
Malaysian man dubbed 'cosplay killer' escapes the gallows, gets 22 years' jail
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he&#039;s reunited with owner
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he's reunited with owner
Woman suffered fractured skull, needed 30 stitches after near collision with PMD rider
Woman suffered fractured skull, needed 30 stitches after near collision with PMD rider
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain&#039;t got time for temptation
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain't got time for temptation
Jennifer Lopez almost broke Constance Wu&#039;s nose
Jennifer Lopez almost broke Constance Wu's nose
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you're overseas

LIFESTYLE

Singapore family with special needs twins: We&#039;ve learnt to count our blessings
Singapore family with special needs twins: We've learnt to count our blessings
10 best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets
10 best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald&#039;s 40 days of 1-for-1 &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald's 40 days of 1-for-1 & other deals this week
Where to go in Tokyo that&#039;s not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
Where to go in Tokyo that's not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he&#039;s always been doing it
Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he's always been doing it
Puppy in China sees jaywalker hit by a car, crosses at a zebra crossing instead
Puppy makes better decision than jaywalker
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes

SERVICES