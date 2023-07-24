'Real-life Spider-Girl': 8-year-old girl watches TV from ceiling in China, shocks her mum

Out of the ordinary to say the least.

Netizens were left in awe after a video of a girl watching TV from the ceiling of her home went viral, with some dubbing her a "real-life Spider-Girl".

In a Douyin video shared on July 9 by the girl's mother, her eight-year-old daughter, with a TV remote in hand, could be seen climbing up between the corner of two walls from the sofa before chilling out on the ceiling.

The girl's mother shared that no one in the family knew about the girl's talent and they were shocked upon discovering it through their CCTV footage, reported South China Morning Post.

In another video dated July 13, a family member could be seen watching TV on a sofa below the girl, unfazed by the latter's antics.

The girl's mother shared that her daughter had always been a daredevil, while her father added that she was obsessed with backflips and had been receiving training to do them since she was four.

Though the girl's parents were amused by their daughter's spider-like capabilities, they warned her to stop her dangerous behaviour, reported 8world.

Online observers dubbed this gravity-defying girl China's real-life comic book hero.

One netizen on Douyin said: "The little girl is good. She is the Chinese version of Spider-Man."

Amid the fascination, some offered explanations as to how the girl managed to carry out the stunt. One suggested that kids are lighter and the tiled walls are able to provide them with grip, reported SCMP.

The girl's mother added her own take by stating that her daughter was simply "sticky" due to living in Pingtan Island, off southeastern China's Fujian province, as the coastal city has a humid climate.

Chinese netizens were quick to come up with jokes on the girl's quirky talent.

One eagle-eyed online observer spotted the television remote in her hand and jokingly said: "It is clear why she climbed up...to keep the TV channel under her control."

Another told the mother to "check if your girl has a spider bite on her. If so, you should get the outfit made."

Some proceeded to suggest ways the mother could harness her daughter's talent with one saying: "Send her to physical training, she could have a bright future and bring glory to the country."

