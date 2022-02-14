Same same but different: Men involved in China accident drive identical cars, share birthday

When two men driving identical cars got into an accident on Feb 7, they discovered they had more in common than they thought.

The drivers, whose white sedans collided with each other in an underground carpark in Anhui, China, were stunned to hear that their birthdays were exactly the same from a police officer who was taking down their particulars.

"I didn't get [the dates] wrong; I don't think I copied them incorrectly," the police officer could be heard muttering in a video.

The clip of the drivers' encounter in the carpark made waves on Chinese social media, amusing many netizens who said that it was such a rare coincidence, the two men should become sworn brothers.

'Hahaha, become sworn brothers immediately' PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

'They were probably brothers in their last life' PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

After all, what are the odds of a man 'colliding' into his own 'twin'?

