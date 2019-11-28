Scientists spot black hole so huge it 'should not even exist' in our galaxy

A handout photo from the Beijing Planetarium via the China Academy of Sciences on Nov 26, 2019 shows a rendering by artist Yu Jingchuan of the accretion of gas onto a stellar black hole from its blue companion star, through a truncated accretion disk.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

BEIJING - Astronomers have discovered a black hole in the Milky Way so huge that it challenges existing models of how stars evolve, researchers said Thursday (Nov 28).

LB-1 is 15,000 light years from Earth and has a mass 70 times greater than the Sun, according to the journal Nature.

The Milky Way is estimated to contain 100 million stellar black holes but LB-1 is twice as massive as anything scientists thought possible, said Liu Jifeng, a National Astronomical Observatory of China professor who led the research.

"Black holes of such mass should not even exist in our galaxy, according to most of the current models of stellar evolution," he added.

Scientists generally believe that there are two types of black holes.

The more common stellar black holes - up to 20 times more massive than the Sun - form when the centre of a very big star collapses in on itself.

Supermassive black holes are at least a million times bigger than the Sun and their origins are uncertain.

But researchers believed that typical stars in the Milky Way shed most of their gas through stellar winds, preventing the emergence of a black hole the size of LB-1, Liu said.

"Now theorists will have to take up the challenge of explaining its formation," he said in a statement.

Astronomers are still only beginning to grasp "the abundance of black holes and the mechanisms by which they form," David Reitze, a physicist at the California Institute of Technology who was not involved in the discovery, told AFP.

Stellar black holes are usually formed in the aftermath of supernova explosions, a phenomenon that occurs when extremely large stars burn out at the end of their lives.

"LB-1's large mass falls into a range "known as the 'pair instability gap' where supernovae should not have produced it," Reitze said.

"That means that this is a new kind a black hole, formed by another physical mechanism!" LB-1 was discovered by an international team of scientists using China's sophisticated LAMOST telescope.

Additional images from two of the world's largest optical telescopes - Spain's Gran Telescopio Canarias and the Keck I telescope in the United States - confirmed that the size of LB-1, which the National Astronomical Observatory of China said was "nothing short of fantastic".

More about
Space and cosmos scientific research

TRENDING

&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
'Driver did not sleep for 72 hours': Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Police arrest man for hammering oncoming vehicles in Bedok North
Police arrest man for hammering oncoming vehicles in Bedok North
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood
&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
#SEAGamesfail: Host country Philippines under fire as hiccups go viral
#SEAGamesfail: Host country Philippines under fire as hiccups go viral
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
How to manage your 3-year-old&#039;s tantrums and bad behaviour
How to manage your 3-year-old's tantrums and bad behaviour
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week

Home Works

A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama

SERVICES