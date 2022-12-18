Shanghai asks schools to hold classes online from Dec 19

SHANGHAI — Shanghai's education bureau has asked most grades in primary, middle and high school to hold classes online from Monday (Dec 19) as worsening Covid-19 infections hit major cities across China.

The bureau on Saturday also asked kindergartens and childcare centres in the financial hub to shut all in-person classes from Monday, according to an online statement.

China last week jettisoned some of the world's toughest anti Covid-19 curbs and is now experiencing a spike in infections, with fears Covid-19 could sweep across its 1.4 billion population during next month's Lunar New Year holiday.

