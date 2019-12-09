Shanghai court issues country's first mandatory order for parenting education

A Shanghai court has issued the country's first mandatory order for parenting education to a mother who twice abandoned her son.

He Cuiling, the alias of a migrant worker in Shanghai, was sentenced to three years in prison, with five years probation, in February by the Changning District People's Court for child abandonment.

The court required her to receive mandatory parenting education during her probation. If she completes the order, her prison sentence will be suspended.

The case was brought to the attention of the procuratorate in Changning district in 2018 amid research on the protection of the rights and interests of children living in poor conditions in the district.

The local civil affairs bureau told the procuratorate that the boy, referred to by his alias Le Le, had been abandoned by his mother for years and lived in a private charity house.

In 2005, He had a one-night stand with a Shanghai resident surnamed Liu and became pregnant, resulting in a divorce with her husband. The woman then sought help from Liu, but Liu, who was married, refused to accept Le Le. She brought Liu to court in 2012.