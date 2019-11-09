Shanghai Disneyland now allows food, but not durian

SHANGHAI - Disney's Shanghai theme park is loosening a ban on outside food in the wake of a lawsuit, but the home of Mickey Mouse still will not tolerate visitors taking in instant noodles or pungent foods such as durian.

A student surnamed Wang filed a lawsuit against Shanghai Disneyland in March after being barred from bringing in her own food, a move that garnered widespread support on Chinese social media.

Disney's rules were criticised online as an example of double standards and discrimination against Asians since its theme parks in Europe and the United States allow visitors to bring in outside edible items.

"We value the feedback from our visitors. The updated food-carrying guidelines are implemented based on the point of safety and ensuring visitors' satisfaction," Shanghai Disneyland staff told AFP on the phone.

Disney's previous position was that the regulations were "consistent with most of China's theme parks and Disney's other destinations in Asia."

The new policy states "guests are allowed to bring outside food and beverage items into the Park for self-consumption," provided that they do not need to be reheated or refrigerated and "do not have pungent odors" such as durian fruit.