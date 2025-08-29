Shanghai locals seek to beat the heat at indoor skiing resort

SHANGHAI — Thousands of people flocked to one of the world's largest indoor ski resorts in Shanghai on Thursday (Aug 28), seeking to beat the heat as temperatures hit around 37 degrees Celsius in the Chinese city.

Visitors snowboarded, skied and had snowball fights on the slopes of the 98,000 sq m Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort, where temperatures are maintained at below five degrees Celsius all year round.

Tang Junqi was among those who spent the day there with her mother.

"It was so hot outside and feels like being in a pot. But it feels like in a fridge inside," the 10-year-old said.

Shanghai on Thursday declared an orange alert, the second highest on its three-tier heatwave warning system as it experienced a record 23 consecutive days of temperatures at 35 degrees Celsius or above in August.

The high temperatures are expected to continue in the eastern Chinese city for the rest of the month, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

Scientists say extreme weather has been made increasingly likely by man-made climate change, caused by carbon emissions and exacerbated by energy-intensive activities, which include maintaining indoor temperatures at an artificially low level.

