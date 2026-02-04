Woman in Shanghai causes multiple accidents after adjusting traffic mirrors for better feng shui

A woman in Shanghai repeatedly adjusted traffic mirrors believing it was bad for her home's feng shui, but ended up causing multiple accidents in her residential community, reported Chinese media.

The woman's husband, identified as Luo, told Shanghai TV that his wife recently suffered "bad luck and health" so he invited a feng shui master to inspect their home and the latter concluded that the mirror was to blame, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Luo and his wife reportedly believed it resembled a "demon-revealing mirror" that reflected into their home and would repeatedly bend or twist it to face another direction.

"We are no demons. We are not happy having a demon-revealing mirror pointing at us," said Luo, who justified the behaviour by claiming that the mirror was not really in use.

One of the residents, identified as Li, said that the traffic mirror had been frequently repositioned since November 2025, despite the property management company's repairs, news outlet hk01 reported.

She said this caused a collision between two cars because they did not see each other, adding that the issue made driving past the turn a nerve-wracking experience.

Another resident said that while he has become accustomed to the tilted mirror, he still can't see at night and has resorted to honking and flashing his lights instead.

The mirror was reportedly completed in 2012 and installed at an angle that allows visibility for oncoming traffic in both directions.

The property management company attempted to resolve the issue by installing another mirror on the opposite side of the road so vehicles would safely observe traffic without affecting Luo's home, reported SCMP.

While Luo's wife initially agreed, her family reportedly suffered bad luck a few days later which led her to adjust both mirrors.

Liu Shoushun (transliteration), the community's captain of security, said that despite multiple complaints from drivers and communicating with Luo's wife, she still refused to comply, reported hk01.

The neighbourhood committee subsequently invited the police to educate Luo and his wife on the legal consequences of damaging public facilities on Jan 21, reported SCMP.

The police reportedly warned them that their behaviour could constitute a crime and attract a jail term, adding that they could be held responsible for traffic accidents due to their actions.

On Jan 22, the property management company permanently fixed the mirror in place with cement, reported hk01.

Yu Xiao, a member of the neighbourhood committee, added that Luo has promised to preserve the status quo for the sake of community safety.

[[nid:728877]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com