Money falls from high-rise apartment in China as distressed woman scatters banknotes

There's a saying: "Money doesn't grow on trees and it doesn't just fall from the sky."

But it "somewhat" did in Guangdong, China, on Tuesday (April 14).

Videos on Chinese social media platforms such as Xiaohongshu show a woman scattering bundles of HK$1,000 notes from the window of a high-rise apartment in Shantou at about 10am.

Residents and passers-by scrambled to get their hands on the notes before police intervened to recover them.

Some have returned the notes, which were verified to be genuine, while the police have urged those who have yet to do so to come forward.

Authorities did not reveal the amount of money involved, but some eyewitnesses have claimed that the amount appeared to be at least HK$1 million.

Hong Kong media outlet The Standard, quoting officials, said the woman was experiencing emotional distress due to a family member's illness.

Her condition has since stabilised.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

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