'Don't make yourself internet famous': Panels in Shenzhen mall toilets turn clear if occupant smokes

Smokers — think twice before lighting up in the washroom if you don't want to become famous on the internet.

This is the warning fitted onto several men's toilet cubicle doors at a shopping mall in Shenzhen, China.

In a bid to stop users from smoking, the doors have been designed with a glass cutout featuring frosted and opaque panels.

When smoke is detected, an electric current that runs through the glass will cut off, causing it to turn clear, reported Chinese media outlets.

Once the cigarette is stubbed out, the glass will revert back to its frosted state after a few seconds.

A management staff revealed that the mechanism has been implemented since August, and trial results have shown its effectiveness in preventing covert smoke breaks.

The mall plans to install more of such doors and also install a reset button in case the smoke sensor is accidentally triggered, reported the South China Morning Post.

The move has been lauded by social media users, many of whom expressed their frustration about secondhand smoke or smoke residue.

"Implement this nationwide," urged one netizen.

However, questions have been raised about whether the doors infringe an individual's privacy and normalises public humiliation.

In Shenzhen, smoking is banned in indoor workplaces, on public transport, as well as in schools, parks and medical institutions.

