Shenzhen plans orderly work resumption as Covid-19 vigilance continues

BEIJING — The major Chinese technology hub of Shenzhen will allow its companies to resume work in an "orderly" manner after the suspension of non-essential businesses in an effort to contain an outbreak of Covid-19, a city official said on Thursday (March 17).

Shenzhen, which is close to Hong Kong, saw local confirmed transmissions pick up to 71 on Wednesday from 55 the previous day. While the outbreak is small by international standards, the authorities are leaving nothing to chance.

"On condition that the epidemic prevention and control work is done well, enterprises will resume production in an orderly way based on region and category," said Mr Huang Qiang, deputy secretary-general of the Shenzhen municipal government, at a news briefing, without providing details or specific timeline.

"We should be aware that the new daily case numbers so far still remain relatively high," he added. "There must be no loosening or slacking in virus control and prevention work."

Shenzhen is planning to test all of its residents three times during March 14-17. It has also suspended buses and subways as well as all non-essential economic activity in a week-long containment programme it described as "slow living".

A worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a resident at a residential compound under lockdown, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, on March 14, 2022.

PHOTO: Reuters

Supermarkets, pharmacies and medical institutions were among the only businesses allowed to open.

Major companies in the city are already feeling the effects.

Apple supplier Foxconn plans to put its Shenzhen campus in a Covid-19 "bubble" that will allow it to resume production until at least Sunday, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

Logistics firm United Parcel Service also suspended all pickup, delivery and self pickup services in Shenzhen and neighbouring Dongguan after strict restrictions were imposed to curb the outbreak.

Dongguan, which has restricted vehicle access to some highway sections, ordered companies in areas with flare-ups to suspend operations for the week through Monday, while those in other areas could maintain production on sealed campuses.

Huizhou, next to Dongguan and Shenzhen, has also put a temporary brake on non-essential business interactions and cargo transport with the two cities.

China's total local symptomatic Covid-19 cases declined for a second consecutive day on Thursday, after a flare-up in the north-east — the worst since China's first outbreak in 2020 centred on Wuhan — grew at a slower pace.

China reported 1,226 new domestically transmitted Covid-19 infections with confirmed symptoms on Wednesday, data from the National Health Commission showed, down from 1,860 a day earlier. It marks the fifth day of over 1,000 such cases for the country.

China's current case wave is still tiny by global standards, but national officials have warned that virus control is becoming increasingly difficult with more than two dozen regions reporting infections recently.

They called for various measures under the "dynamic" zero-Covid-19 policy to be implemented more strictly and vigilantly.

The province of Jilin reported 742 new local symptomatic infections on Wednesday, down from 1,456 the prior day.

The number of domestically transmitted new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 1,206 compared with 1,194 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As of Wednesday, China had reported 123,773 cases with confirmed symptoms, including both local ones and those arriving from outside the country.