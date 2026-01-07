China woman seen in viral video attacking cops with knife at Hong Kong eatery slapped with 3 charges

The 32-year-old woman seen in a now-viral video attacking police officers with a knife at a Hong Kong eatery last Saturday (Jan 3) was charged on Wednesday (Jan 7).

In the video, the woman from China, surnamed Lau, is seen pointing a knife at police officers who were responding to the incident which took place at about 12.15am at 33 Lung Sum Avenue.

She reportedly became involved in a dispute with staff from the beef noodle shop in Sheung Shui over an e-payment issue after her phone's battery ran out.

Lau allegedly became agitated during the dispute, picked up a 30cm-long knife, and went on to damage a mobile phone in the shop. When officers arrived, she was uncooperative and even charged towards them with the knife.

She was eventually subdued when officers, who entered the shop through the rear, boxed her in.

Hong Kong media outlet The Standard reported the police as saying that she has been charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon, one count of criminal damage, and one count of assaulting a police officer.

Her court appearance date has not yet been scheduled.

Lau, who was taken to North District Hospital for examination, is believed to have a history of mental illness.

