Singer Kris Law among 3 allegedly held as $1.27 million in drugs seized from Hong Kong village house

Hong Kong singer Kris Law has allegedly been identified as one of the three arrested following a factory raid last Saturday (Jan 3) in Yuen Long, Hong Kong, South China Morning Post reported on Sunday (Jan 4).

Officers raided a village house in Yuen Long amid an anti-narcotics operation and seized about 8kg of cocaine, 1.2kg of methamphetamine, 598g of ketamine and 259 etomidate vape cartridges, The Standard reported on Monday (Jan 5).

Drug-making equipment was also seized, bringing the total value of drugs and paraphernalia to HK$7.7 million ($1.27 million).

Two men and one woman aged between 21 and 35 were subsequently arrested on suspicion of manufacturing dangerous drugs, drug trafficking and conspiracy to traffic dangerous drugs.

Law, 35, starred in ViuTV's 2018 reality show Good Night Show — King Maker.

Hong Kong Police Senior Inspector Chow Ka-yun said on Sunday that they are aware of how drug syndicates recruit youth as "martyrs", promising quick money for trafficking and storing drugs.

Chow explained that the police had identified the syndicate's mastermind and members by analysing licence plates and models of suspicious vehicles through surveillance camera footage, SCMP reported.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the village house had been in operation as a drug manufacturing centre and storage facility for approximately a month prior to the raid, according to Hong Kong news outlet Ta Kung Wen Wei.

The arrested individuals were scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon, HK01 reported.

If convicted, they may face life imprisonment and a fine of up to HK$5 million each.

