'So shameless': Woman in China dumps leftover food into stranger's hotpot

In getting rid of her leftover food, this woman might have possibly gotten rid of any shame she had.

A woman in Wuhan, China was caught on camera tossing leftover food into a stranger's hotpot meal in a now-viral video uploaded to Douyin last week.

In the CCTV footage, the woman can be seen reaching out of her seat, dumping scraps on her plate into the hotpot while the stranger was away from the table.

Once the deed was done, she slunk back to her seat, visibly smiling and laughing to herself, while the other people at her table appeared nonchalant.

The victim wasn't aware of this because they were getting more food away from their seat, Chinese news platform Xiaoyang Guanyu reported last Thursday (Aug 3).

The hotpot restaurant where this incident took place charges customers for food wastage, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported yesterday (Aug 7).

The restaurant operator has apologised to the victim and has also offered to waive the cost of their meal.

Although the police were contacted, officers were unable to accept a report as no law was broken by the woman, said Xiaoyang Guanyu. The police has also yet to locate this woman, SCMP reported.

Netizens were horrified by the woman's actions and blasted her for her uncouth behaviour.

"Did this woman dump her leftovers into another person's hotpot because she didn't want to pay for leftover food?" A Douyin user speculated.

"There will always be someone who is so shameless," one comment on Douyin stated.

Another questioned her upbringing: "How did this auntie grow to this [older] age? If she's this old, then she must have done something like this multiple times. She's aged like rotten milk!"

A user also said: "How can anyone be this disgusting and weird?"

