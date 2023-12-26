Stall owner in China chases and beats up customer for adding too much vinegar on meal

How much is too much?

Unhappy that a diner added "too much" vinegar to his dumpling dish, a Chinese eatery owner chased and punched the customer, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The incident occurred at a dumpling stall in Changzhou, Jiangsu province on Dec 13 when the owner confronted a young man for adding vinegar to his dumpling meal every time he dined at the eatery.

"You're not allowed to add vinegar," the stall owner retorted, as he proceeded to grab the young man's collar.

In a video of the incident circulated online, the stall owner was seen smacking the face of the young man, local media reported.

'You must get out'

A female staff who intervened, told the young man: "You add too much vinegar every time you come here. We won't sell it to you next time."

Despite the stall owner's aggression, the young man calmly told him that he will leave once he finishes his meal.

But his response further provoked the owner who started to manhandle the young man.

"I'm the owner. You must get out when I ask you to," he said to the customer.

The young man settled the 10-yuan (S$1.90) bill and immediately left the premises, local media reported.

The incensed owner then reportedly chased the young man down the street and violently attacked him, causing him to lose his front teeth.

The video of the incident sparked public outraged with some netizens leaving negative reviews on the stall's online platform.

"The owner is too stingy," a netizen wrote.

While another commented: "How come the owner is so grumpy?"

"Who would risk life to dine at that eatery? Surely, it's just a matter of time before it closes down," a netizen added.

Despite the backlash received, the owner of the eatery did not apologise.

He responded: "If you don't have money, don't come here to eat. If you want to eat, just spend more!"

The incident is now under police investigation, Sohu reported.

ALSO READ: 'Not your school canteen': Bugis shop owner kicks out 30 'obnoxious' teens for allegedly wreaking havoc in her store

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com