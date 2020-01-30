Stranded in Wuhan: Foreigners raise call for help in virus epicentre

Pregnant, newly wed and now trapped at the Chinese epicentre of a global health crisis, Thai national Aphinya is among thousands of foreigners desperate to escape -- and watching helplessly as the US and Japan fly their citizens home.

Hundreds were flown to safety this week to Tokyo, Singapore and California on government-chartered flights, but those from countries with less diplomatic clout fear they are being left behind.

"I feel hurt that they don't care about us," Aphinya Thasripech, 32, told AFP.

"Either I could starve or I'll get infected and die," said the factory worker, who is two months pregnant.

So far 170 people have been killed by the virus since it emerged from a market in Wuhan, and more than 7,700 people have been sickened.

The illness has also spread around the world, with cases being recorded as far away as the United Arab Emirates, Finland and the United States, but all of the deaths have been in China.

China has imposed transport bans in and around Wuhan -- effectively trapping tens of millions of people -- including thousands of foreigners -- in a bid to contain the virus.

Aphinya arrived in China on two weeks ago to marry her Chinese husband in Xiantao -- about 200 kilometers from Wuhan.

Now the city is a virtual ghost town, with restaurants and shops shuttered.