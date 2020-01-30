Stranded in Wuhan: Foreigners raise call for help in virus epicentre

A passenger stands after arriving at the nearly-deserted Wuhan train station, usually full of passengers ahead of the Lunar New Year, in Wuhan on January 23, 2020, described as the main battlefield for a SARS-like disease.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Pregnant, newly wed and now trapped at the Chinese epicentre of a global health crisis, Thai national Aphinya is among thousands of foreigners desperate to escape -- and watching helplessly as the US and Japan fly their citizens home.

Hundreds were flown to safety this week to Tokyo, Singapore and California on government-chartered flights, but those from countries with less diplomatic clout fear they are being left behind.

"I feel hurt that they don't care about us," Aphinya Thasripech, 32, told AFP.

"Either I could starve or I'll get infected and die," said the factory worker, who is two months pregnant.

So far 170 people have been killed by the virus since it emerged from a market in Wuhan, and more than 7,700 people have been sickened.

The illness has also spread around the world, with cases being recorded as far away as the United Arab Emirates, Finland and the United States, but all of the deaths have been in China.

China has imposed transport bans in and around Wuhan -- effectively trapping tens of millions of people -- including thousands of foreigners -- in a bid to contain the virus.

Aphinya arrived in China on two weeks ago to marry her Chinese husband in Xiantao -- about 200 kilometers from Wuhan.

Now the city is a virtual ghost town, with restaurants and shops shuttered.

Aphinya said she is worried for the health of her unborn baby, and desperate for the Thai government to get her out.

For days, the government in Bangkok has said they are awaiting "permission" from China to evacuate 65 citizens known to be at ground zero.

But the wait is taking its toll.

"Sooner or later, it will get to us," said Aphinya, adding she had heard that a man had collapsed in a restaurant near her.

Thai medical student Badeephak Kaosala has barricaded himself in his dorm room with a dwindling supply of food and water.

He has watched with disbelief as wealthy nations have mounted mercy flights for their stricken citizens, with no word from home on when -- or if -- he might get out.

"China has given permission to so many other countries [...] so we feel really down," , 23, told AFP.

South Korea, France and Britain have all announced preparations to evacuate their citizens. Japan has already brought out two plane-loads.

But "fear, frustration and panic" is mounting among those still trapped, said Pakistani Ruqia Shaikh, 33, who was visiting friends when the city was locked down.

There are around 500 Pakistani students in Wuhan. Currently four have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, an official in Islamabad has said.

Those with families are eager to leave, said Ruqia, though some students prefer to remain where they are -- happier to take their chances against the disease than run the gauntlet of Pakistan's poor health facilities.

"Our country is not capable of treating the coronavirus," she told AFP.

But Fadil, an Indonesian doctoral student in Wuhan who goes by one name, said he and his friends are desperate to leave -- even if only to another Chinese city.

There are about 100 Indonesians in Wuhan, and another 143 elsewhere in Hubei province.

"The key thing is that we want to get out of here," he said. "Only fools would want to stay in Wuhan."

A few Myanmar nationals living in Wuhan have taken to Facebook, issuing public pleas to be brought home.

"Other countries are calling back their citizens [...] when are we going back?" said Khin Thiri Thant Zin, a hospital intern in Wuhan.

"I have a headache from crying so much -- I cannot sleep at night."

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
china Wuhan virus

TRENDING

Healthy people don&#039;t need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Healthy people don't need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
What&#039;s Yanxi hunk Lawrence Wong&#039;s favourite CNY memory in JB?
What's Yanxi hunk Lawrence Wong's favourite CNY memory in JB?
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Man who offered to pay girls for their upskirt videos on Carousell pleads guilty
Man who offered to pay girls for their upskirt videos on Carousell pleads guilty

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age

SERVICES