Strong winds in Hong Kong leave gondola worker 'hanging' in mid-air

It may have been a stormy Saturday afternoon for most, but this worker had to fight for his life.

In a video posted on social media, the worker in Hong Kong is seen in a gondola after strong winds threw it around, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported last Saturday (March 15).

In the 11-second video, the gondola can be seen floating in the air, dangling by multiple cables.

As the wind picks up, the gondola begins sliding to the left, with a fabric-like material flapping in the wind.

Meanwhile, the worker can be seen squatting in the gondola, clinging on to a railing.

Hong Kong police received multiple reports of a male worker calling for help at around 3.10pm near the Tin Shui Estate, Hong Kong publication The Standard reported last Saturday.

Firefighters were dispatched and rescued the man, who was not hurt.

Violent gusts of about 100kmh to 110kmh were recorded at different parts of Hong Kong at about 3.15pm on Saturday, with hail at 3.20pm in Tai Po, SCMP reported.

The amber rainstorm warning was issued at 3pm and cancelled at 4.35pm.

Hong Kong's rainstorm warning system has three levels — amber, red and black, with amber representing the lowest level and black the highest.

Strong winds kill 3 in China

Three people in China died in March last year after strong winds swept them out of their apartments in Nanchang, Jiangxi, Chinese media reported.

The husband of one of the victims, surnamed Wan, said he woke up to the sound of a thunderstorm and saw his living room in a mess.

"I immediately ran to my wife's room and called for her, but there was no response," he said, adding that he could not find his wife anywhere in the apartment.

"When the wind slowed down, I noticed that the window was gone and heard cries from downstairs. My mind went blank," said Wan.

The Nanchang City government confirmed the two incidents where three individuals were blown out of their apartments by strong winds, reported Shanghai Daily.

