Student in China bites and accidentally strangles mouse to death after getting attacked

Getting bitten by a rodent is one thing, but biting it back as a form of revenge, is quite another.

And a university student from Jiangsu province in eastern China did just that.

The incident took place on Dec 21, 2023 after the 18-year-old female was bitten on her finger by a mouse at her university dormitory, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

A clip posted online of the incident showed the bite mark left by the rodent on the woman's finger.

Enraged that she got bitten, the student decided to take matters into her own hands — quite literally.

Suffered injuries to her lip

Gripping the mouse tightly in her hand, the woman proceeded to bite the rodent on its head in vengeance, leaving two teeth marks, reported Yanzhao Metropolis Daily.

Following the incident, the woman sought treatment at a hospital where she was told that she suffered injuries to her lips as a result of sinking her teeth into the rodent.

Her roommate shared online that the woman regretted her actions and was even embarrassed to show her face during treatment, reported SCMP.

The doctor who attended the woman said he had never seen this before, the roommate added.

"It took the doctor a while to work out how to write up her case file," the roommate commented online.

'Biggest daredevil of 2023'

The woman was given a tetanus and rabies shot and has been doing fine since, according to local media reports.

The rodent was also found dead soon after the incident, due to suffocation from the woman's tight grip.

The incident shocked the internet with many commenting on the extremity of the woman's actions.

A netizen said: "A tooth for a tooth."

"I hereby announce her as the biggest daredevil of 2023," another commented.

Some who found it amusing jokingly commented that the woman should help them catch mice at their own homes.

"I knew there had to be someone whose Chinese zodiac sign is a cat," joked another.

Jokes aside, a rat bite can be dangerous if it develops into a bacterial infection, called Rat Bite Fever (RBF).

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), RBF can cause severe disease and death without early diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

