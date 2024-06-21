Subway under construction collapses in China's Chengdu, creating sinkhole

HONG KONG — A metro station under construction in China's southwestern city of Chengdu collapsed early on Friday (June 21), opening up a large sinkhole in a road in a popular tourist and commercial district.

No casualties were reported in the accident, which happened after two water pipes burst at the subway's construction pit, Chengdu Rail Construction said on its official Weibo page.

State broadcaster CCTV also carried footage of the sink hole, which emergency staff told local media would not jeopardise the safety of surrounding buildings.

The area is popular with visitors who come to see the native ginkgo trees. The Chengdu Metro Line 13 is due to open in 2025 with 21 underground stations.

China has consistently ordered several industries from mining, road transportation to construction to enforce stricter safety standards.

