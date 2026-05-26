Netizens praise taxi driver in China for charging crying boy $1.88 instead of full meter fare

A cabby in China was praised online for waiving a young boy's full fare and teaching him how to communicate when he didn't have enough money.

The incident took place on the afternoon of May 17 when the boy was taking a taxi home alone in Zunyi city in China's south-western Guizhou province, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Videos of the incident from the cab's surveillance camera circulating on Chinese social media platform Weibo showed the boy, who looked to be about 10 years old, seated in the back seat.

He can be seen leaning forward and appeared to be looking at the meter as the taxi got stuck in a traffic jam.

He became more distressed as the fare continued to rise and pulled out a kids smartwatch to call his mother.

"The traffic is bad, all the lights are red. I'm not home yet but the fare is already 9.40 yuan (S$1.77). I only have 10 yuan with me," the boy cried.

His device then reportedly ran out of power, making him lean back in helplessness and frustration.

The driver, surnamed Wang, who had been listening to the conversation, told the boy not to cry and offered to waive the excess fare if it went above 10 yuan.

Driver advises boy

Wang later advised the boy on how to communicate, adding that "the mouth is a good tool".

Wang also suggested some solutions the boy could have considering: "For example, you can tell me in advance that perhaps the money you have will not be enough. When the fare meter reaches 10 yuan, you can get out."

He added that driving a bit further than the metered fare is not a problem or big loss for drivers like him who regard it as a good deed.

The boy told Wang that he often takes a taxi, which costs about nine yuan.

When Wang reached the boy's residential area, he only charged him 10 yuan despite the meter reading 12 yuan.

"I treat other people's kids kindly, so other people will treat my kids kindly too," Wang told local media.

The cabby reportedly has a son and daughter who are about the boy's age.

'Priceless lesson'

Netizens in China praised the driver for his kindness and the wisdom imparted to the young boy.

"Waiving a few dollars is a small thing but the driver taught a priceless lesson," wrote one user.

Another commented: "What's moving isn't the driver's fare but the way he taught this child how to overcome difficulties, solve problems and how to be a person — as if he were teaching his own child."

[[nid:736623]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com