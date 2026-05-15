'I'll send you home for free': China taxi driver comforts distressed passenger, saves her life

A taxi driver in Shenzhen, China, has been hailed online for saving the life of a distressed woman, who had boarded his taxi and asked to head to the seaside.

Throughout the ride, cabby Lu Jianjun patiently counselled the passenger, who is in her '20s, and quickly called the police for help when the situation spiralled out of control.

The incident occurred earlier this month, according to local media outlets.

Lu, 57, said he sensed that something was not right when she began crying and spoke negatively on several phone calls.

She reportedly became more distraught as they neared the destination of Shenzhen Bay. Feeling increasingly uneasy, the driver decided to detour away from the coastline and comforted the woman.

Dashcam footage posted online shows Lu saying he will take the passenger to a nearby park so she can get some fresh air.

"I want to go to the seaside," replies the latter, hunching over in the backseat and has one arm slung over the front seat.

"You must not do anything foolish, do you understand? It's not worth it," the cabby advises before calling the police when she begins to cry louder.

Agitated passenger alights twice

Lu told reporters the woman suddenly opened the taxi door and insisted on alighting as they drew nearer to the bay area.

In the video, Lu is seen dissuading the woman from leaving: "I'll send you back home for free, I'll take you back, okay?"

He followed alongside the passenger as she walked in the rain and eventually coaxed her to board the vehicle again.

But she became agitated again several minutes later, pushing Lu away and running onto the road.

He quickly informed the police of her last seen location and physical description, and also joined the search efforts.

According to news reports, police officers found her and she eventually left with her family members after her mood stabilised.

Netizens commended Lu for his alertness and willingness to help, with some calling him a "hero".

"It's part of our responsibilities as a driver. Money doesn't matter. Saving a life is more important than anything else," he was quoted as saying.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

National mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com