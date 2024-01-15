Teen in China reports tutor to police, saying 'I am under a lot of stress'

Overwhelmed by hours of schoolwork and private tuition classes, a teenage boy in China decided he had enough, and went to make a police report against his tutor, Jiupai News reported.

The secondary school student, who wasn't identified, told police at Xiangyang, Hubei province: "I am under a lot of stress. I don't want to attend those classes any more."

A footage of the teenage boy, dressed in his school uniform lamenting to the police officers about his immense workload, was shared online.

In the clip shared, an officer was seen passing the weeping teen a piece of tissue to wipe away his tears.

According to the teenager, his weekends have been crammed with homework in the mornings and tutoring sessions in the afternoons.

Despite clinching the eighth position in his class and 25th for his grade at school, the boy told the officers that he still gets pressured by his parents to attend unlicensed after-school classes, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

"You have already performed excellently at your studies, and your parents just wish you would work a bit harder," an officer comforted the distressed teen.

The officers were also seen in a clip helping the boy with his math homework.

The footage of the tearful teenager at the police station caught the attention of many online who sympathised with him.

"This boy looks tired. What a poor and helpless kid," a netizen commented.

While another condemned the parents: "Why do parents force their kids so much? It is harsh."

A netizen also advised the teenage boy to look long-term: "When enterprises hire new employees, they require candidates to have degrees from top universities.

"So if you don't study hard, you won't have a bright future. Yes, the academic pressure is great, but you must bear it."

In July 2021, the Chinese government launched a sweeping clampdown on its private tuition sector, banning them from providing for-profit classes on school curriculum subjects.

In 2023, the country's Education Ministry said that unlicensed tutoring services could face penalties of up to 100,000 yuan (S$19,000).

