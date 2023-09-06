china

Tesla sues Chinese firm over tech secret infringement: State media

The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, UK, May 14, 2021.
PHOTO: Reuters file
September 06, 2023

BEIJING — Tesla Shanghai has sued a Chinese firm over tech secret infringement and unfair competition disputes, Shanghai Securities Journal reported on Tuesday (Sept 5).

The lawsuit against Bingling Intelligent Technology, a chip designer and auto parts maker based in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, will be heard in the Shanghai intellectual property court on Oct 10, according to the report.

A investment fund unit of Xiaomi owns 11.9 per cent of Bingling, the report said, citing Chinese business data platform Tianyancha.

