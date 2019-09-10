Tiffany removes advert over Hong Kong controversy

SHANGHAI - Tiffany & Co have removed a tweet showing a woman covering one eye after Chinese consumers accused the jeweller of supporting the Hong Kong protesters.

The photo posted on Monday (Oct 7) showed Chinese model Sun Feifei wearing a Tiffany ring on her right hand as it covers her right eye.

Angry Chinese buyers believed it was a deliberate echo of the pose adopted by Hong Kong's pro-democracy demonstrators to denounce police violence in the semi-autonomous city.

Hong Kong protesters - who have rallied for months against Beijing's authoritarianism - adopted the pose obscuring one eye after the first of two women received eye injuries during violent clashes with police.

But Tiffany's spokesman said the image was created in May - before the protests erupted - and "in no way intended to be a political statement of any kind".

"We regret that it may be perceived as such, and in turn have removed the image from our digital and social media channels and will discontinue its use effective immediately."