Too many eyes: Chinese police apologise after installing over 10 cameras at junction

Chinese police apologised after netizens questioned the installation of a dozen surveillance cameras at a junction in Qingdao, Shandong province.

In social media posts, the cameras can be seen densely packed on a horizontal pole above traffic lights in Chengyang district.

"Does the traffic police not have enough money?" one Weibo comment said.

"It's 2026, why are these things happening?" another netizen wrote.

In a statement on Saturday (April 25), the Chengyang Public Security Bureau said 18 cameras and 24 extra lighting devices were installed along the junction of Heilongjiang Middle Road and Shanhe Road.

However, the authorities said 12 cameras and 16 lighting devices were out of use and apologised for not promptly removing them.

It added that the unused equipment has since been cleared.

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jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com