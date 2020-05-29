Top Chinese general says need to keep military option for Taiwan

BEIJING - China needs to keep both peaceful and military options to resolve the “Taiwan issue”, a top Chinese general said on Friday (May 29).

If the chance for “peaceful reunification” is gone, then China’s military will use all means to ensure the completeness of its territory, said Li Zuocheng, chief of the Joint Staff Department and member of the Central Military Commission.

Li was speaking at an event in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People marking 15 years of China’s Anti-Secession Law, which authorises the use of force against Chinese-claimed Taiwan if China judges it to have seceded.

At the event, Li Zhanshu, the ruling Communist Party’s third most senior leader said China will use all means to prevent pro-independence forces separating Taiwan from China but non-peaceful action against the Chinese-claimed island is a last resort.

Li, who is also the head of China’s parliament, said Beijing will never allow any force, in any way, to separate Taiwan from China.

Earlier, the head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office said that "one country, two systems" and "peaceful reunification" is the best way to bring China and Taiwan together.

Outside attempts by foreign forces to interfere in "reunification" will fail, Liu Jieyi said.

