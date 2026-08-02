Toyota to fix software for 24,000 China-built EVs over safety hazards

BEIJING - Toyota's joint venture with GAC will fix software for about 24,000 bZ7 electric sedans from Aug 1 over safety hazards, China's market regulator said on Friday.

The action, classified as a product recall under Chinese regulations, affects 15,266 bZ7 EVs with faulty smart Bluetooth module software that may cause unintended gear shifts while driving, disrupting power delivery.

It also covers 24,286 vehicles with defects in the thermal management controller software that could, in extreme cases, reduce defrosting and defogging performance, affecting driver visibility, the regulator said in a statement.

Because of overlap between the two groups of vehicles, the total covered is 24,000, Toyota said in a statement.

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