Dashcam captures truck striking metal bar, sending it crashing into car in Suzhou

A truck crashed into a height-restriction barrier in Suzhou, China, on Monday (July 27), sending a broken metal beam through the windshield of a passing car, according to local reports.

Dashcam footage of the incident circulating online shows several vehicles travelling on an expressway, when a truck that appears to be exiting on the rightmost lane crashes into a height-restriction barrier.

The broken metal striped pole is sent flying across several lanes and into the windshield of a passing red car on the leftmost lane.

The car driver was alone at the time and escaped with minor injuries, reported local media.

Photos of the aftermath on social media platform Weibo show the pole lodged into the windshield of the red car, with the driver standing next to the damaged vehicle.

Large trucks are strictly prohibited from using that section of the road, which is equipped with a 2.5-metre-high height-restriction gantry, reported Chinese internet media company Sina Corporation.

Suzhou police confirmed they received a report about the accident that morning and said that investigations are underway, reported 8world.

[[nid:741139]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com