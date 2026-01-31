'Truly immortal': Chinese couple, both 102 and born on the same day, go viral

This elderly couple in Hangzhou, China takes calling your partner your "other half" to a whole new level.

Yuan Guanjin and his wife Yin Hezhen were reportedly born on the exact same day, March 26, 1924, and have been married for 75 years.

They recently went viral in China after a Jan 19 photoshoot of the 102-year-olds at their home, surrounded by several generations of family members, made its rounds on the internet.

Other shots show the couple dressed in white, with Yin wearing a veil and holding a bouquet.

According to South China Morning Post, Yuan was once a running champion in his district and had only completed five years of schooling. In 1950, he was introduced to Yin, a woman from a neighbouring village born to a well-off farming family and often praised for her beauty.

After marrying, the couple had a farm and raised five children, currently aged between 59 and 72, together.

And over seven decades later, they have two great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters, the oldest of whom is 17.

'A rare blessing'

In an interview with Hangzhou Daily, their eldest son Yuan Chenglong said: "Having two centenarians in the family is a rare blessing."

When asked about her parents' secrets to longevity, youngest daughter Yuan Yaqin laughed.

"I can't really give you any grand theories: My father loves sweets, so I always add extra sugar when cooking," she said.

"In recent years, he's been eating a vegetarian diet, especially green vegetables, radishes, and bean products, and occasionally some yellow croaker.

She added that he has a large appetite and can eat more than half a bowl of rice in one meal, and doesn't drink alcohol.

Yin, on the other hand, loves meat and could drink seven or eight units of alcohol a day in her younger years.

Chenglong added: "They don't like to meddle in other people's business and just focus on living their own lives well."

According to the publication, the couple don't have any underlying health concerns despite their advanced age, don't take any supplements and have never fallen seriously ill.

Yin started using a cane last year but still does housework, including waking up at 6am to sweep the floors. Yuan still has good mobility and occasionally goes to the market himself.

Netizens were amazed by Yuan and Yin's story, with one writing: "They are truly an immortal couple."

"The secret to longevity is having a good mentality," a Douyin user commented.

[[nid:722485]]

drimac@asiaone.com