China twin brothers marry twin sisters in double wedding; photo with twin uncles from both sides go viral

It's quadruple the happiness at one wedding ceremony in China as a pair of twin brothers tied the knot with their respective partners — a pair of twin sisters.

Guests celebrating the joyful occasion saw even more doubles — when the newlyweds realised they each have a set of twin uncles in their immediate family.

The older bride, surnamed Shan, told local media that she and her younger sister met their twin husbands, surnamed Song, through a matchmaker.

She coupled up with the older Song while her younger sister was paired with the younger brother.

The brothers took the initiative to pursue the sisters, and at last, the sets of siblings held a joint wedding ceremony on Jan 8 in Fuyang city, Anhui province.

Dressed in identical white gowns and a red outer, the brides were bestowed a small bouquet of flowers from their partners before each couple walked down the aisle in succession.

Shan added that it was a pleasant surprise to find out at the wedding that both families have a pair of twin uncles, and that they are mulling to apply for a world record.

Videos of the ceremony and a photograph of the four sets of twins shared online by the brides' sister-in-law has sparked amazement, with netizens marvelling at the coincidence and sending both couples their blessings.

"The probability of them having twin babies is very high," speculated a Douyin user.

