Typhoon Gaemi forces evacuation, factory suspension in north-east China

BEIJING - More than 27,000 people in north-east China were evacuated and hundreds of factories were ordered to suspend production as Typhoon Gaemi brought heavy rain, the official Xinhua news agency reported on July 27.

Gaemi lashed towns on China's coastal Fujian province on July 26 with heavy rain and strong winds, as the most powerful storm to hit the country in 2024 began its widely watched trek from the south-eastern coast into the populous interior.

Heavy rain caused water levels to rise in 40 reservoirs across Liaoning province. The area is expected to experience torrential rain from early on July 28 to July 30, the report said.

Hundreds of chemical and mining companies across the province have suspended operations and nearby residents have been relocated to avoid flood risks, Xinhua said.

The storm, which killed dozens as it swept through Taiwan and worsened seasonal rain in the Philippines, has affected almost 630,000 people in China's Fujian province, with almost half of them being relocated, Xinhua has reported.